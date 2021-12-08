Southwest Airlines is adding 3 new and 12 returning routes in its latest network expansion — see the full list

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 jet taxis to the gate. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is adding 3 new and 12 returning routes with a focus on summer destinations.

The schedule includes resumed flights to Havana, Cuba, which the company already serves from Tampa.

The airline is anticipating a busy 2022 and profitable quarter four as travel demand increases.

Southwest Airlines is offering customers the “gift of travel” with 15 new and returning routes as part of its extended flight schedule.

Travelers will have more flight options come spring as Southwest expands its robust network with three new and 12 resuming routes, the Dallas-based carrier announced Wednesday. The airline is focused on summer travel as well as bringing back its service to Havana, Cuba that was halted in March following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The route to Cuba will complement the daily flight to the country from Tampa, Florida, which restarted on December 5.

The announcement comes as the Omicron variant threatens the airline industry, though domestic demand is not expected to be impacted as much as international, according to CNBC. Despite the looming effect of the variant, CNBC reported Southwest expects a profitable quarter four, with a 2% growth in capacity for 2022 as travel demand increases.

In addition to the company’s revenue confidence, the airline has also implemented an aggressive hiring strategy to bring on 8,000 new employees in 2022, which is in addition to the 5,000 it hopes to hire by the end of this year. The added workers will be necessary to keep Southwest’s enhanced network going to avoid the meltdown that occurred over Columbus Day weekend this year, which was caused, in part, by staffing shortages.

Here is a closer look at Southwest’s 3 new and 12 returning routes.

Between Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Southwest will start a new daily service between Austin and Tulsa beginning April 25. The airline will face competition from Allegiant and Amerian on the route.

Between San Antonio, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Southwest will start a new four times weekly service between San Antonio and Oklahoma City on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays beginning April 25. The airline will be the route’s sole operator.

Between Syracuse, New York, and Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Southwest will start a new Saturday service between Syracuse and Tampa beginning April 25. The airline will compete with Frontier and JetBlue.

Between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Havana, Cuba

Havana, Cuba. Getty

Southwest will return daily service between Fort Lauderdale and Havana beginning February 17. JetBlue will be the route’s only competition.

Between San Antonio, Texas, and Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California. Chones/Shutterstock

Southwest will return daily service between San Antonio and Los Angeles beginning April 25. The airline will face competition from Delta and American on the route.

Between Dallas, Texas, and Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky. Davel5957/Getty Images

Southwest will return six times weekly service between Dallas and Louisville on Sundays through Fridays beginning April 25. The airline will compete with American.

Between Houston, Texas, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Southwest will return six times weekly service between Houston and Milwaukee on Sundays through Fridays beginning April 25. United will be the airline’s only competitor.

Between Nashville, Tennessee, and San Jose, California

San Jose, California. Steve Proehl/Getty Images

Southwest will return four times weekly service between Nashville and San Jose on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays beginning April 25. The airline will face competition from United on the route.

Between Dallas, Texas, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Southwest will return Saturday service between Dallas and Myrtle Beach beginning April 30. The airline will have no direct competitors out of Dallas Love Field but will compete with American out of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Between Dallas, Texas, and Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Roberto Galan/Shutterstock

Southwest will return Saturday service between Dallas and Norfolk beginning April 30. The airline will have no direct competitors out of Dallas Love Field but will compete with American out of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Between Kansas City, Missouri, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Kansas City, Missouri. Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images

Southwest will return Saturday service between Kansas City and Myrtle Beach beginning April 30. The airline will be the route’s sole operator.

Between Kansas City, Missouri, and Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida. Bown Media/Shutterstock

Southwest will return Saturday service between Kansas City and Pensacola beginning April 30. The airline will compete with Spirit.

Between Kansas City, Missouri, and Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Destin, Florida. Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty

Southwest will return Saturday service between Kansas City and Destin/Fort Walton Beach beginning April 30. The airline will face competition from Allegiant.

Between Nashville, Tennessee, and Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington. Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock’n’Roll Marathon

Southwest will return Saturday service between Nashville and Seattle beginning April 30. Alaska and Delta will be the airline’s competition on the route.

Between Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Andrea Evangelo-Giamou / EyeEm

Southwest will return Saturday service between Pittsburgh and Myrtle Beach beginning April 30. The airline will compete with Spirit.