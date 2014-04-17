Southwest Flight Attendant Gives The Best Safety Speech We've Ever Seen [VIDEO]

If you fly Southwest Airlines, you might be getting more of a comedy sketch than a safety talk. One flight attendant knew how to keep her passengers’ attention on their trip to Salt Lake City, Utah — by making them howl with laughter.

The stewardess started off her speech, “Can I pretend to have your attention for just a few moments?” And kept the ball rolling by poking fun at the life vests, “In the highly unlikely event that the captain lands us near a hot tub, everybody gets their very own teeny weeny yellow Southwest bikini.” And if the oxygen masks come down and you’re travelling with small children? “We’re sorry,” she jokes.

With that kind of work environment, it’s no wonder that Southwest reported 10,000 people applied for 750 openings to work as flight attendants in just two hours back in December.

Check out her hilarious speech below. It’s already going viral with more than 5.5 million views in three days:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

