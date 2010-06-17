Southwest Finds 40-60 Human Heads On Flight To Fort Worth, TX

Photo: AP

One employee from Southwest Airlines is probably recovering from shock after finding somewhere between 40 and 60 human heads packaged on a flight to Fort Worth, Texas.

NBC reports that the heads were being sent to a medical research company but were improperly labelled and were packaged incorrectly.The police were called, the problem was solved, and the heads got sent to one lucky coroner in Little Rock, Arkansas, where the flight was due to depart from.



You are now free to decapitate around the country.

