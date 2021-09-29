Search

Southwest Airlines painted Disney characters on one of its planes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the airline and Walt Disney World

Taylor Rains
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World’s commemorative aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
  • Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort teamed up to create an iconic 50th-anniversary aircraft livery.
  • The plane features both company’s 50th-anniversary logos and is finished with an “EARidescent treatment.”
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort unveiled a special co-branded aircraft livery on Tuesday to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of both companies.
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World’s commemorative aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
The Boeing 737-700 aircraft features the 50th-anniversary logos for both Southwest and Disney and has been emblazoned with a specially-made “EARidescent treatment,” giving the plane a brilliant sheen.
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World’s commemorative aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
Disney was also brought inside the cabin of the aircraft. The window shades are lined with beloved characters like Woody…
Disney characters on the window shades
Woody on window shade Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
Donald Duck…
Donald Duck on window shade
Donald Duck on window shade Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
Minnie…
Minnie Mouse on window shade
Minnie Mouse on window shade Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
and Mickey Mouse.
Mickey Mouse on window shade
Mickey Mouse on window shade Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
The overhead bins also sparkle with both company’s 50th-anniversary logos.
Overhead bins with both 50th-anniversary logos
Overhead bins with both 50th-anniversary logos Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
The aircraft debuted at Southwest’s Technical Operations Hangar at Houston’s William P. Hobby International Airport. Mickey and Minnie joined the celebration to send the aircraft off on its first journey to Orlando International Airport.
Mickey Mouse with commemorative aircraft
Mickey Mouse with commemorative aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
The 50th-anniversary aircraft will fly around the Southwest system through March 22 and fans are encouraged to track the plane’s tail number, N954WN.
Aircraft tail number N954WN
Aircraft tail number N954WN Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
“Celebrating 50 years of making memories during our shared milestone anniversary is at the heart of this magical collaboration with the Walt Disney World Resort,” said Southwest’s Director of Public Relations Brandy King.
Southwest Heart
Southwest Heart Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
“As Walt Disney World Resort kicks off The World’s Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to bring even more magic to guests’ vacations and to the sky with the help of our friends at Southwest,” said Senior Vice President of Disney Destinations Claire Bilby.
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World’s commemorative aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
As part of the celebration, Southwest is running a “50 Days of Giveaways” sweepstakes that will award each winner a vacation package to visit the Walt Disney World in Orlando.
Minnie Mouse with the aircraft
Minnie Mouse with the aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines turned 50 on June 18 and Walt Disney World’s 18-month anniversary celebration begins on October 1.
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World’s commemorative aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines
