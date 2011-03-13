Southwest And United Credit Cards: Two Must-Haves

If you travel often by air, participating in Southwest Airlines’ Rapid Rewards program and United Airlines’ Mileage Plus will take you a long way — practically every major U.S. route is serviced by one of the two airlines.



Since both airlines are currently offering very competitive sign-up bonuses for those who get their credit cards, why not sign up for both offers? Here are the details:

The Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Plus is a VISA Signature credit card which offers 20,000 bonus points toward free flights after your very first purchase. Use the published link here to apply. The approximate average value of those bonus points is at least $200, in Outlaw‘s estimation.

Under this offer, you will also earn an additional 3,000 bonus points each year on your Cardmember Anniversary date. Awesome added benefit. And, of course, you’ll earn 1 point for each $1 spent using this credit card — 2 points on Southwest hotel and car rental partner purchases, and 2 points on Southwest Airlines purchases.

The United Airlines Mileage Plus credit card is also a VISA Signature, and you get 25,000 bonus miles after your first purchase on the new card — plus a $50 statement credit. Use the published link here to apply.

You will also earn 1 additional mile for each $1 charged on your United credit card. There’s no limit or “ceiling” to how many miles you can accrue using this program.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

