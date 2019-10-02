Southwest is selling one-way tickets for as low as $49 — but only for 3 days

Southwest Airlines kicked off its annual winter sale on October 1.

Domestic one-way fares are as low as $US49 one-way, while international flights start at $US69 one-way.

The sale will only last three days – until 11:59 p.m. on October 3.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Southwest Airlines is slashing some of its fares for its annual winter sale.

From October 1 to 3, customers can buy low-cost, one-way tickets for domestic or international travel.

Here are some examples of one-way, nonstop fares available through the sale:

As low as $US49 between Las Vegas-San Diego, Dallas-Little Rock, Arkansas, or Detroit-Chicago Midway

As low as $US79 between Atlanta-Dallas, New York LGA-Chicago Midway

As low as $US99 between Baltimore-New Orleans, Chicago Midway-Orlando, Baltimore-West Palm Beach, Florida

As low as $US129 between Los Angeles-St. Louis, New York LGA-Denver, Chicago Midway-San Francisco



Read more:

Flight attendants cringe when you order tea or coffee – and the reason is pretty gross



There are some international options, too. Southwest flies to Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Here are some of the low-cost fares available through Southwest’s winter sale:

As low as $US69 between Fort Lauderdale-Nassau, Bahamas

As low as $US119 between Houston-Belize

As low as $US134 between Atlanta-Turks and Caicos

As low as $US136 between Orlando-Montego Bay, Jamaica

The fare sale probably won’t help you score a cheap long weekend or shave your holiday travel costs

Southwest rolled out flights to Hawaii in March – with one-way fares as low as $US49. But there aren’t any deals in the winter sale this time around to go from the mainland US to Hawaii, only options to travel within the island.

Southwest Airlines, Rachel Premack/Business Insider

The fare sale also doesn’t do much for people hoping to score a cheap long-weekend. The fares don’t apply to Friday or Sunday tickets for continental US travel, unless otherwise specified.

And for hot spots like Ft. Myers, Ft. Lauderdale, and Las Vegas, travellers can only go to and from those cities from Sunday through Wednesday. Travel to Mexico is only valid from Sundays to Wednesdays, while travel from Mexico can only be booked on Tuesdays to Fridays.

Otherwise, tickets must be booked between November 13, 2019 through Feb. 12, 2020.

There are plenty of stipulations within those dates. Matching with Thanksgiving and Christmas travel, continental US fares are blacked out from November 22 to Dec. 3, 2019 and from Dec. 19, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020.

You can read the full fare rules here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.