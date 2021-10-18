Southwest Airlines shows off its unique history and company culture with its corporate office – see inside the company’s Texas headquarters

Southwest Airlines turned 50 this year, and its long history of humor, hot pants, and unique marketing campaigns has made it a favorite among both leisure and business travelers. Southwest Heart One Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

To celebrate its history, the airline has taken blips of its past and important aspects of its culture and displayed it throughout its corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Southwest corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

The company has walls lined with photos of special events, murals highlighting important people and moments, and dozens of other small tidbits that tell the company’s story. Southwest Living Our Legacy wall art Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

Part of Southwest’s interior was envisioned by architecture and design firm Corgan, which worked with over 1,000 employees to choose furniture and create area mock-ups. The result was a vibrant decor that maximized building density without sacrificing the company’s employee-focused culture. Big Tee representing Southwest culture Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines Source: Corgan

One of the building’s biggest displays is the fleet of model aircraft hanging from the ceiling of its main lobby. The planes include the company’s original Desert Gold livery, its new Canyon Blue paint scheme, and a slew of its specialty state flag liveries. Southwest headquarters main lobby Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

Throughout the company’s five buildings, memorable photos and memorabilia cover the walls, like Southwest’s old Heart logo… Old Heart logo and LUV campaign memorabilia Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

A framed display of nearly 30 heart-shaped bag tags from the 70s… Heart-shaped bag tags from the 70s Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

A collection of pins from Southwest pilots’ former employers… Pilot wings from former employers Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

And its “50 Years of LUV” logo. 50 Years of LUV Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

The buildings also house dozens of conference rooms with unique names that recognize popular Southwest destinations, people, values, and events, like The Winning Spirit. The Winning Spirit conference room BOKA Powell Source: Southwest Airlines

Southwest headquarters overlooks the runway at Dallas Love Field Airport, giving employees the unique opportunity to watch aircraft take off and land from the company’s outdoor sitting area, The Deck. The Deck overlooking Dallas Love Field’s runway Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

The buildings have a handful of employee lounge areas, known as “Culture Centers” that feature unique wall murals and interesting decor, like old cabin seats. Southwest culture center Corgan Source: Southwest Airlines

Centers are also themed with fun names, like “Observe, Listen, Learn…” Observe, Listen, Learn culture center BOKA Powell Source: Southwest Airlines

“Go. See. Do…” Go, See, Do culture center Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

“The Attic…” The Attic culture center Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

And “Nuts and Bolts.” Nuts and Bolts culture center Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

Southwest’s Training and Operational Support building, which is home to its training and dispatch centers, features photos from the airline’s Triple Crown One aircraft that debuted in 1997. Also on display are the overhead bins from the plane’s cabin. Triple Crown display Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

Triple Crown One was painted to honor the workers who helped Southwest receive five consecutive “Triple Crowns” for on-time performance, baggage handling, and customer service based on DOT data from 1992 to 1996. Each of the 24,113 employee names were etched into the overhead bins that are now on display at headquarters. 1997 Triple Crown livery Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

In 2015, the airline recreated the legendary plane with the original Triple Crown livery and the company’s new color scheme on the tail. 2015 Triple Crown One livery Angel DiBilio/Shutterstock Source: Southwest Airlines

Also in the TOPS building, which was designed by BOKA Powell, is a giant Southwest model aircraft in the lobby… Southwest TOPS lobby BOKA Powell Southwest Airlines Source: BOKA Powell

A life-size aircraft cabin where flight attendants train… Cabin simulator Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

An emergency evacuation training center… Emergency evacuation training center BOKA Powell Southwest Airlines Source: BOKA Powell

The Network Operations Center where dispatchers and crew schedulers work… Southwest Network Operations Center BOKA Powell Southwest Airlines Source: BOKA Powell

A large food court with a number of dining options, like soups, sandwiches, pizza, and a made-to-order grille… Southwest food court BOKA Powell Southwest Airlines Source: BOKA Powell

And a realistic airport experience, which includes a ticket counter, gate area, emergency evacuation center, baggage services office, and jet bridge. Ticket counter and gate training BOKA Powell Southwest Airlines Source: BOKA Powell

Southwest’s corporate buildings have a handful of beautiful murals that tell the story of its people and culture, including information on its founders Herb Kelleher and Rollin King… Southwest’s founders Herb Kelleher and Rollin King Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

Early flight attendants posing with passengers… Early flight attendants with customers Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

A button that sounds Southwest founder Herb Kelleher’s laugh… Herb Kelleher’s laugh button Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

A tribute to Kelleher’s infamous Malice in Dallas arm-wrestling match… Malice in Dallas artwork in Southwest HQ Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

A reminder of the airline’s purpose… Southwest media center with purpose displayed on wall Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

And a dedication to Southwest President Emerita Colleen Barrett, who was an influential figure in creating the company’s culture and shaping its renowned “Servant’s Heart” customer service strategy. Colleen Barrett Servant’s Heart tribute Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

Small relics of Southwest’s history are also on display, like mannequins of old flight attendant and pilot uniforms… Old uniforms Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

And a piece of the retired Lone Star One aircraft. Lone Star One skin Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

Lone Star One debuted in 1990 and was the first of many flagship aircraft Southwest created to honor the states it serves. 1990 Lone Star One Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

The company’s new Lone Star One was unveiled in 2016. 2016 Lone Star One Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

Also along the walls of Southwest headquarters are unique photo ops for employees, like an aircraft nose… Plane nose photo op Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

An engine… Engine photo op Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

And a flight deck. Flight deck photo op Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

Southwest prides itself on its eccentric Halloween costumes worn by Southwest’s infamous leaders, like Herb Kelleher, Colleen Barrett, and Gary Kelly. Halloween costumes worn by Southwest executives Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines