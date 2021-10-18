Southwest Airlines shows off its unique history and company culture with its corporate office – see inside the company’s Texas headquarters

- Southwest Airlines displays its history and company culture in its corporate office in Dallas, Texas.
- The company’s headquarters feature murals, unique lounges, model aircraft, and old flight attendant uniforms.
- Employees can watch Southwest aircraft take off and land from its deck overlooking Dallas Love Field Airport.
Southwest Airlines turned 50 this year, and its long history of humor, hot pants, and unique marketing campaigns has made it a favorite among both leisure and business travelers.
To celebrate its history, the airline has taken blips of its past and important aspects of its culture and displayed it throughout its corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas.
The company has walls lined with photos of special events, murals highlighting important people and moments, and dozens of other small tidbits that tell the company’s story.
Part of Southwest’s interior was envisioned by architecture and design firm Corgan, which worked with over 1,000 employees to choose furniture and create area mock-ups. The result was a vibrant decor that maximized building density without sacrificing the company’s employee-focused culture.
Source: Corgan, Southwest Airlines
One of the building’s biggest displays is the fleet of model aircraft hanging from the ceiling of its main lobby. The planes include the company’s original Desert Gold livery, its new Canyon Blue paint scheme, and a slew of its specialty state flag liveries.
Throughout the company’s five buildings, memorable photos and memorabilia cover the walls, like Southwest’s old Heart logo…
A framed display of nearly 30 heart-shaped bag tags from the 70s…
A collection of pins from Southwest pilots’ former employers…
And its “50 Years of LUV” logo.
The buildings also house dozens of conference rooms with unique names that recognize popular Southwest destinations, people, values, and events, like The Winning Spirit.
Southwest headquarters overlooks the runway at Dallas Love Field Airport, giving employees the unique opportunity to watch aircraft take off and land from the company’s outdoor sitting area, The Deck.
The buildings have a handful of employee lounge areas, known as “Culture Centers” that feature unique wall murals and interesting decor, like old cabin seats.
Centers are also themed with fun names, like “Observe, Listen, Learn…”
“Go. See. Do…”
“The Attic…”
And “Nuts and Bolts.”
Southwest’s Training and Operational Support building, which is home to its training and dispatch centers, features photos from the airline’s Triple Crown One aircraft that debuted in 1997. Also on display are the overhead bins from the plane’s cabin.
Triple Crown One was painted to honor the workers who helped Southwest receive five consecutive “Triple Crowns” for on-time performance, baggage handling, and customer service based on DOT data from 1992 to 1996. Each of the 24,113 employee names were etched into the overhead bins that are now on display at headquarters.
In 2015, the airline recreated the legendary plane with the original Triple Crown livery and the company’s new color scheme on the tail.
Also in the TOPS building, which was designed by BOKA Powell, is a giant Southwest model aircraft in the lobby…
A life-size aircraft cabin where flight attendants train…
An emergency evacuation training center…
The Network Operations Center where dispatchers and crew schedulers work…
A large food court with a number of dining options, like soups, sandwiches, pizza, and a made-to-order grille…
And a realistic airport experience, which includes a ticket counter, gate area, emergency evacuation center, baggage services office, and jet bridge.
Southwest’s corporate buildings have a handful of beautiful murals that tell the story of its people and culture, including information on its founders Herb Kelleher and Rollin King…
Early flight attendants posing with passengers…
A button that sounds Southwest founder Herb Kelleher’s laugh…
A tribute to Kelleher’s infamous Malice in Dallas arm-wrestling match…
A reminder of the airline’s purpose…
And a dedication to Southwest President Emerita Colleen Barrett, who was an influential figure in creating the company’s culture and shaping its renowned “Servant’s Heart” customer service strategy.
Small relics of Southwest’s history are also on display, like mannequins of old flight attendant and pilot uniforms…
And a piece of the retired Lone Star One aircraft.
Lone Star One debuted in 1990 and was the first of many flagship aircraft Southwest created to honor the states it serves.
The company’s new Lone Star One was unveiled in 2016.
Also along the walls of Southwest headquarters are unique photo ops for employees, like an aircraft nose…
An engine…
And a flight deck.
Southwest prides itself on its eccentric Halloween costumes worn by Southwest’s infamous leaders, like Herb Kelleher, Colleen Barrett, and Gary Kelly.
Southwest executives contribute to the company culture by participating in the annual holiday celebration.