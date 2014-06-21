Flight Attendant Makes The Most Hilariously Sassy Safety Speech Ever

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Passengers who ignore obligatory pre-flight safety speeches do so at their own peril as they impart handy emergency information. But the passengers on a recent Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to San Francisco were probably paying close attention to a speech from a particularly lively flight attendant.

Highlights of the speech include sassy gems like, “…folks it’s $US2,200 dollars for tampering with smoke detectors in the lavatory; and you know if you had $US2,200 you’d be on United Airlines in first class,” or “…for parents travelling with multiple children, put the [oxygen] mask on the bright one first; he’ll contribute more to your retirement.”

According to the passenger who posted the video, the patriotic tie-clad flight attendant even threw a mid-flight cocktail party.

