Southwest Airlines' Credit Card: Free Flight Offer STILL Valid

I read the other day that Southwest Airlines’ free flight credit card offer had ended; this is categorically untrue. In fact, you can access the free flight promo from within Outlaw‘s deals portal: go here, select “Miles/Points” card offers in the card finder box on the left, and then click on “Get Started.”



About midway down the search results page, you should see the Southwest offer. Here are the details: the card is called the Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Plus credit card. You’ll earn a free flight (domestic) after your first purchase on the new card, and the re-tooled Rapid Rewards program offers cardholders 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest purchases, and 1 point per $1 spent elsewhere.

It’s a phenomenal offer, in my opinion, although there is a $69 annual fee — and the card is targeted toward excellent credit consumers, so if you have average credit, you likely will not be approved for this offer.

Also, Southwest is more powerful than ever as an airline — and will soon have more domestic routes to choose from — now that they’ve acquired AirTran Airways, another major budget carrier in the United States. (The acquisition of AirTran occurred on May 2, 2011, although AirTran routes have yet to be incorporated into Southwest’s flight offerings.)

For those who prefer simple cash back, as opposed to air miles or flights, the Chase Freedom Visa $200 cash back bonus offer remains a very popular option in the Outlaw deals portal: click here and select the “Cash Back” category in the card finder box. Eligible cardholders receive a one-time $200 cash back bonus after spending $500 on the new card, and there’s no annual fee. Plus, Chase Freedom offers a generous 5% cash back in categories that change each 3 months, such as grocery stores, restaurants, etc.

Although I’m no longer as closely involved with the team at Outlaw, I still think deal hunting for a new card can be a lot of fun, and I’ll continue to publish a monthly deals update article like this one highlighting the best new or revised offers out there.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi, AmEx, and Discover. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.