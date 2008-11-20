Southwest Coming To LaGuardia? Fingers Crossed

Love this cheesy airline. And it will spice up the depressing, cheapy airline section of LaGuardia.



WSJ: Southwest Airlines has placed a $7.5 million bid to takeover the takeoff and landing spots of bankrupt carrier ATA Airlines at LaGuardia Airport. The move could allow the low-cost carrier to begin flights there next year. Dow Jones Newswires explains:

The bid, subject to court approval, would give Southwest seven landings and takeoffs a day at LaGuardia, where the federal government is moving to limit the number of flights per hour as part of its effort to reduce delays at the New York area airports. Congestion at the three airports causes up to 75% of delayed flights nationwide, according to the Transportation Department. …”Even in this volatile environment, we have said we must monitor the competitive landscape and take advantage of prudent market opportunities,” said Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly on Wednesday.

