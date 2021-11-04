Southwest Airlines paints state flags on its aircraft – take a look

Southwest Airlines is the country’s largest domestic carrier and celebrated its 50-year anniversary in June. The company prides itself on its history, strong brand, and company culture. Southwest Heart One Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

Southwest’s brand can be seen on its Boeing 737 planes, which have been a staple of the company’s passenger service since 1971. Customers who have flown the carrier will recognize the aircraft’s bold canyon blue paint scheme that was introduced in 2001… updated 2014 livery Southwest Airlines Source: Blue Sky Pit

As well as the infamous “Heart” logo that was added to the belly of the plane during a second rebrand in 2014. According to Southwest’s senior manager of airframe field services, Corey Culbertson, the heart takes eight hours to paint because workers have to wait two hours for each color to dry before starting on the next. Heart One Southwest Airlines Skift Source: Blue Sky Pit

Some travelers may notice the company also sports several eye-catching state flag liveries, which Southwest unveiled as a tribute to the destinations it serves. Missouri One engine Southwest Airlines Source: Blue Sky Pit

Southwest typically paints its state flag liveries to commemorate certain service anniversaries, like New Mexico One coming 20 years after the company launched service to the state. Louisiana One was unveiled around the airline’s 40-year anniversary in the bayou. New Mexico One Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines Source: The Business Journals

According to Culbertson, four workers and 12 days are needed to paint the state flag designs. For comparison, it takes eight days to paint Southwest’s regular color scheme. Southwest’s main livery Markus Mainka/Shutterstock Source: Skift

However, Southwest director of external communications Brandy King said some designs are more detailed than others. Arizona One Southwest Airlines Source: The Business Journals

“You’ll notice Colorado One and Tennessee One are different from Florida One or Louisiana One, where the state flags of Florida and Louisiana had more complex designs for our paint vendors to create, which takes longer,” King told The Business Journals. Louisiana One Southwest Airlines Source: The Business Journals

While Southwest has not revealed how much it costs to paint a passenger plane, most airlines pay anywhere from $US50,000 ($AU67,295) to $US300,000 ($AU403,770), according to CNN. Planes with more colors and intricate designs that add labor time will be most expensive. Passengers deplane Colorado One Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines Source: CNN

To keep the job cost-efficient, King said the planes chosen to get a state flag livery are ones that were already in need of a new coat of paint. Southwest Heart livery Steven M. Keller Source: The Business Journals

The first state flag Southwest painted was Lone Star One in 1990 on a Boeing 737-300. Texas is the birthplace and current home of the airline, so it is fitting that Texas was the first state livery. 1990 Lone Star One Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

Lone Star One was retired in 2016 after the company began phasing out the last of its 737-300 fleet. A piece of its fuselage sits in the company’s corporate headquarters in Dallas. Lone Star One skin Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

However, Lone Star One was not gone for good. In 2016, one of Southwest’s new 737-700 aircraft was repainted with the Texas state flag, though the tail has been updated with the company’s latest paint scheme. 2016 Lone Star One Southwest Airlines Source: Southwest Airlines

The retirement of Southwest’s 737-300 aircraft also forced the retirement of California One and Arizona One. However, both were recreated on the 737-700, with California One being repainted in 2017 after 21 years of service… California One Michael Rosebrock/Shutterstock Source: Southwest Airlines

…and Arizona One being repainted in 2018 after 23 years of service. Arizona One Sundry Photography/Shutterstock Source: Southwest Airlines

In addition to Texas, Arizona, and California, Southwest has paid tribute to 9 other states with unique flag liveries, including Nevada One in 1999… Nevada One Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines Source: Airport Spotting

New Mexico One in 2000… New Mexico One Carlos E Santa Maria/Shutterstock Southwest Airlines Source: Airport Spotting

“The liveries are a visual representation of our gratitude for the support shown to Southwest over the decades by the customers and employees from each of the states represented,” Southwest spokesperson Brian Parrish told Insider. “Southwest customers love flying on the liveries from their home state, and our employees take great pride in the specialty designs.” ‘ state flag liveries hanging in corporate headquarters Southwest Airlines Source: Blue Sky Pit

Culbertson told Skift that the most difficult plane to paint was Florida One. According to Southwest, the plane features “a Seminole woman, hibiscus flowers, Sabal palms [one of the state trees], and a steamboat.” Florida One Eliyahu Yosef Parypa/Shutterstock Source: Skift