Here's how Jake Gyllenhaal got ripped for his new movie 'Southpaw'

Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest transformation turned him into an intense prize-fighter trying to get his life back on track in the upcoming drama “Southpaw,” in theatres July 24th.

To convincingly play character Billy Hope, the actor had to commit to an intense workout and boxing regimen, especially since he was already in frail form having just finished playing the creepy lead in the 2014 thriller “Nightcrawler,” for which he dropped 30 pounds.

“I said, ‘Jake, you have to train like a fighter,” said “Southpaw” director Antoine Fuqua in a behind-the-scenes video on the training. “I can’t have you faking it.”

Six months before shooting began on “Southpaw,” Gyllenhaal teamed with former pro boxer Terry Claybon to prepare for the role.



His routine included:

— Going to the gym twice a day for six hours.

— 2,000 situps

— Three hours of boxing

— Three hours of cardio and weight training

The intense training transformed Gyllenhaal from his slender look in “Nightcrawler”…

To this.

But training didn’t end when filming began.

During principal photography, Fuqua trained with Gyllenhaal every morning before shooting started.

“Antoine decided to go with me on the physical journey,” said Gyllenhaal in the video. “It was amazing to have your director there pushing you everyday.”

See Gyllenhaal in action for yourself in the training video below.

