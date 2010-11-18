Southern Miss Football Player paralysed By Gunshot, Suspects Arrested

Photo: AP

Southern Mississippi’s football coach confirmed that one of the three players shot outside a bar this weekend was paralysed below the waist.Senior linebacker Martez Smith had his spinal cord severed in the incident outside Remington’s Hunt Club Bar and Grill on Saturday night. Juniors Tim Green and Deddrick Jones were also hurt, and all three are listed in fair condition.



Police have already arrested two suspects and have a warrant out for a third.

