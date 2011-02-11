Southern Innovation: I’ll Be In Miami And Atlanta In The Next Few Weeks

As much as I trumpet New York City as *the* place to build a company nowadays, I’m a full supporter of the meme of building where you are and what suits your company best. There are lots of places that successful companies grow up—and as more cities develop critical masses of technical and entrepreneurial talent, you’re going to see a lot more dispersion of startup success.



In the next two weeks, I’ll be touring the southeast. I’ll be at Startup Riot on Wednesday, February 16th and Superconf in Miami on the 25th and 26th. So, if you’re in the area, come on down and say hi! While First Round has offices in NYC, SF and Philly, we’ve funded companies in lots of other cities as well and would love to see what you’re working on.

