Southern Cross Chairman Max Moore-Wilton Says 'Sh*#T Happens' Over The Royal Nurse Prank Call

Southern Cross Media chairman Max Moore-Wilton reportedly had this to say about the royal nurse prank call at the company’s AGM today:
“These incidents were unfortunate, no doubt about that,” […] But in the immortal words of someone whose identity I cannot recall, S-H-I-T happens.”
Southern Cross owns 2Day FM: a radio station which in recent years has become known for a series of on-air gaffes, as much as its top-rating radio shows.
The station was forced to suspend all its advertising after two of its hosts called a hospital where Kate Middleton was receiving treatment as part of a prank call. The nurse who answered later killed herself.
There’s more at The Australian.
