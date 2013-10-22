Southern Cross Chairman Max Moore-Wilton Says 'Sh*#T Happens' Over The Royal Nurse Prank Call

Photo: Getty Images

Southern Cross Media chairman Max Moore-Wilton reportedly had this to say about the royal nurse prank call at the company’s AGM today:

“These incidents were unfortunate, no doubt about that,” […] But in the immortal words of someone whose identity I cannot recall, S-H-I-T happens.”

Southern Cross owns 2Day FM: a radio station which in recent years has become known for a series of on-air gaffes, as much as its top-rating radio shows.

The station was forced to suspend all its advertising after two of its hosts called a hospital where Kate Middleton was receiving treatment as part of a prank call. The nurse who answered later killed herself.

There’s more at The Australian.

Now read: Scientist Offers A Simple Explanation For Why The Huge NSW Fires Could Get Even More Dangerous

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.