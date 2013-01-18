Southern Comfort's New Campaign Involves A Dude In A Speedo Giving Weather Reports [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Wieden + Kennedy is known for its quirky campaigns — it is the shop that does Old Spice’s work, after all. But its new campaign for Southern Comfort is a little strange. It’s basically a Speedo-wearing, tan guy who gives weather reports for cities around the world. Go to ComfortableWeatherGuy.com, and he’ll show up in front of a backdrop of your city in its current weather condition.The tagline: Whatever’s comfortable.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Gillette is deciding between Saatchi & Saatchi, Grey, and incumbent BBDO as its lead agency. It already cut W+L and Publicis off its list.

Dentsu-owned 360i opened up a digital shop in London, its first outside of the U.S.

Kia picked Denuo as its digital agency of record. The car company was previously with Animated Designs.

Digitas promoted Dave Marsey from SVP media practice lead to a newly created role of EVP managing director of Digitas SF. He’ll start the job on February 1.

Collective, a multiscreen ad tech company, launched “TVA Channels.” According to the company, this new product allows brands to “complement their biggest TV investments with digital ad targeting.”

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

This Doritos-Eating Goat Is Already Winning The Super Bowl

AD OF THE DAY: A Great Samsung Spot That Isn’t For a Phone

ANALYST: Facebook’s Graph Search Adds Long-Term Revenue

Microsoft’s Global Ad Agency Chief Just Joined Syncapse

Facebook Ad Buyer Spruce Media Sued By Founder’s Former Partner

Google Wants To Give An Elementary School Student $80K For Drawing A Logo

Facebook’s ‘Graph Search’ Might Start An Un-Liking Rebellion

Brooklyn Public Library’s New Logo Misspells ‘Brooklyn’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.