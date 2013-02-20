Shooter Kills Himself And Three Victims In California Shooting Spree

Photo: YouTube via KTLA 5

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting spree through Orange County, Calif., left four people dead, including the shooter, and several others injured.Orange County sheriff’s spokesman Jim Amormino said Tuesday the shootings began at 4:45 a.m. when deputies responding to a call found a female shot multiple times in a house in Ladera Ranch.



Three more people were fatally shot in the next 25 minutes after carjackings in Tustin and Santa Ana.

Amormino says the suspect shot himself at an intersection in Tustin.

The motive for the shootings is still unclear and it’s also unclear if the victims knew each other or the shooter.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Associated Press text, photo, graphic, audio and/or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. Neither these AP materials nor any portion thereof may be stored in a computer except for personal and non-commercial use. Users may not download or reproduce a substantial portion of the AP material found on this web site. AP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions therefrom or in the transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages arising from any of the foregoing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.