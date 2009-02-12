Southern California Edison Announces Big Solar Project

Southern California Edison announced a deal today with solar company BrightSource to provide 1,300 megawatts of solar power, which is enough to power almost 845,000 homes. There is no word on the price of the deal.



The operation must be approved by the California Public Utilities Comission first. Upon approval, construction will begin on seven projects to install the solar power. The first project is scheduled to be completed by 2013.

BrightSource provides solar energy through a proprietary technology that uses mirrors to concentrate the sun’s heat on towers which heat water, which makes steam. The steam then goes to a turbine which generates electricity. The system is used in the desert, which makes it ideal for California. BrightSource is a Google.org backed company.

This news comes on the heels of New Jersey’s Public Service Electric and Gas Company yesterday saying that it asked the state to approve a $773 million plan to produce 120 MW of solar power.

For a further explanation of BrightSource’s technology, see the video below.





