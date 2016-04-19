A man was rescued from his sinking car on live TV after a flash flood hit Texas

KTRK via ABC News A man escapes from a sinking car during flooding in southeast Texas.

Heavy rainstorms led to severe flooding in southeast Texas and the Houston metropolitan area on Monday morning. The Associated Press reported that over a foot of rain has already hit the area.

The National Weather Service issued multiple flood warnings for the region.

City offices and schools were closed, as was public transit. The Bush Intercontinental Airport issued a ground stop for departures and arrivals, leading to over 300 cancellations as of 8:30 a.m. CDT.

Images on social media showed submerged roads and vehicles. One video replayed on TV news stations showed the rescue of a civilian from a quickly sinking car.

WATCH: Houston reporter rescues man trapped in high water on live TV https://t.co/RCHmLiasW8https://t.co/SUTZnCyV3D — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 18, 2016



The Harris County Flood Control District reported that over 80 “high water rescues” had been completed or requested of emergency services and that not all rescue calls had been accessible to responding agencies.

@TheRitaGarcia sun is creeping in and we’re finally getting a better view of just how bad it is #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/6iLiAzHqKh

— Jalisa Eneias (@Ja1i5a7) April 18, 2016

Here are rainfall amounts for the last 24hrs…greater than 12″ of rain in many areas. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/A1dExIhb71

— NWSHouston (@NWSHouston) April 18, 2016

