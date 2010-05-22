HOUSE OF THE DAY: Southampton's 'Balcastle' Hits The Market For $4.25 Million

Ian Ratner, Curbed.com
curbed, balcastle

Today’s market brings us one of Southampton’s most fanciful properties, Balcastle. The castle-like estate, which boats a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, hit the market yesterday for a draw-bridge-dropping $4.25 million.

But what else does this fiefdom have to offer? Well, the amenities are much like most others, just with more medieval names. Instead of master bedrooms, we have ‘master chambers’; instead of hardwood floors, we have ‘cobbled floors’; and instead of cabanas we have ‘Gothic Revival follies.’ The catch? This William Sofield-designed estate only encompasses a mere .43 Herrick Road acres.

Source: Curbed.com

America's Gothic Revival mansion completed by local craftsman and designer J. Edward Elliston in 1911.

Source: Curbed.com

The facades and towers of brick and limestone rise above 0.43 acres of lush English-style landscape in the heart of historical Southampton Village.

Source: Curbed.com

Beautiful master bedroom

Source: Curbed.com

Castle meets country in the washroom.

Source: Curbed.com

Guest bedroom

Source: Curbed.com

A breakfast nook by the window...dog not included.

Source: Curbed.com

Living-room

Source: Curbed.com

Old-style dining-room leading

Source: Curbed.com

Another guest bedroom, most likely in the attic or in the tower (judging by the windows.)

Source: Curbed.com

The Pool

Source: Curbed.com

The pool house

Source: Curbed.com

And inside...a stuffed bear??

Source: Curbed.com

Pretty and creepy at night.

Source: Curbed.com

Don't Miss...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $50 Million Hamptons Mansion That David Tepper Is Buying From Jon Corzine's Ex-Wife >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.