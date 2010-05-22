HOUSE OF THE DAY: Southampton's 'Balcastle' Hits The Market For $4.25 Million

Today’s market brings us one of Southampton’s most fanciful properties, Balcastle. The castle-like estate, which boats a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, hit the market yesterday for a draw-bridge-dropping $4.25 million.



But what else does this fiefdom have to offer? Well, the amenities are much like most others, just with more medieval names. Instead of master bedrooms, we have ‘master chambers’; instead of hardwood floors, we have ‘cobbled floors’; and instead of cabanas we have ‘Gothic Revival follies.’ The catch? This William Sofield-designed estate only encompasses a mere .43 Herrick Road acres.

Source: Curbed.com

