HOUSE OF THE DAY: Southampton's 'Balcastle' Hits The Market For $4.25 Million

Today’s market brings us one of Southampton’s most fanciful properties, Balcastle. The castle-like estate, which boats a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, hit the market yesterday for a draw-bridge-dropping $4.25 million.
But what else does this fiefdom have to offer? Well, the amenities are much like most others, just with more medieval names. Instead of master bedrooms, we have ‘master chambers’; instead of hardwood floors, we have ‘cobbled floors’; and instead of cabanas we have ‘Gothic Revival follies.’ The catch? This William Sofield-designed estate only encompasses a mere .43 Herrick Road acres.
Source: Curbed.com
America's Gothic Revival mansion completed by local craftsman and designer J. Edward Elliston in 1911.
The facades and towers of brick and limestone rise above 0.43 acres of lush English-style landscape in the heart of historical Southampton Village.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.