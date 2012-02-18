HOUSE OF THE DAY: It Will Cost You $850,000 To Rent This Insane Hamptons Mansion For The Summer

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Here’s a summer vacation rental that costs more than many homes.The Linden Estate in Southampton, which is on sale for a whopping $49 million, can be yours to stay in this summer for $850,000, according to Curbed. It’s the most expensive Hamptons rental we’ve heard about so far, beating out many other wildly priced homes and even the famed Bridgehampton Sandcastle estate.



This house comes with an indoor and outdoor pool, a gym, spa, grass tennis court, fountain, carriage house, 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and three half baths.

