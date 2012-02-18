HOUSE OF THE DAY: It Will Cost You $850,000 To Rent This Insane Hamptons Mansion For The Summer

Meredith Galante
hamptons $850,000 summer rental, hotd

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Here’s a summer vacation rental that costs more than many homes.The Linden Estate in Southampton, which is on sale for a whopping $49 million, can be yours to stay in this summer for $850,000, according to Curbed. It’s the most expensive Hamptons rental we’ve heard about so far, beating out many other wildly priced homes and even the famed Bridgehampton Sandcastle estate.

This house comes with an indoor and outdoor pool, a gym, spa, grass tennis court, fountain, carriage house, 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and three half baths.

Welcome to the Linden Estate.

The house is on 10 acres of land.

Talk about luxury: there's a huge fountain on the property.

The foyer displays some great artwork.

We love the white and brown combination on the stairs.

Floor-to-ceiling windows.

Pick out a perfect beach book from the bookshelves.

The fireplace looks huge.

Be careful not to dirty the white couch, this is a rental after all.

Very beachy.

There's a lot of floor space.

The master bedroom is fit for a king.

A more cozy entrance.

With a gym like this, there's no excuse not to work out.

Have lunch outside on the picnic tables.

If it rains, you can move the lunch in here.

A gorgeous grass tennis court.

The pool is 60' x 20'.

We love the bricks.

Some people have already snatched up their summer home

DON'T MISS: Someone Has Bought This Massive $38 Million Estate In Southampton >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.