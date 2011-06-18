HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $28 Million Southampton Home With An Indoor Swimming Pool

Leah Goldman
This 18,000 square foot home in Southhampton is listed as one of the “finest homes on the east end,” and it’s going for $28 million.Located on 300 feet of waterfront property on Lake Agawam, the estate features nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and lots of beautiful fireplaces and French doors.

The home also has a state-of-the-art indoor swimming pool so the owner can take a dip or swim some laps no matter what the weather outside looks like.

The home is 18,000 square feet

Located on Lake Agawam

On 2.5 acres of land

Here's the elegant living room

And the dining room

Another dining area, this one with huge windows and views of the lake

A foyer area with a fireplace

One of the bedrooms, with awesome lake views

The indoor pool

A great porch for a nice summer day

