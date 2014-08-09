South Sydney Are The New Favourites To Win NRL Premiership After Smashing Manly 23-4

Picture: Getty Images

The Rabbitohs 23-4 flogging of the Manly Sea Eagles last night at the SCG has positioned as the South Sydney side as the new favourites to win the 2014 NRL premiership.

Despite putting 4 points on the board in the first 6 minutes of the game, Manly was no match for the charging Souths team.

Bunnies’ star Sam Burgess’, who has been benched with an injury, helped put the Souths in the lead, 12-4 at the break.

Manly failed to show up to the in the second half, allowing the opposition to add another 11 points on the board to win.

The Rabbitohs now are within two points of the Eagles who sit at the top of the ladder with four rounds remaining.

To add salt to the wounds, Sea Eagles’ Steve Matai and Josh Starling could be out for next week’s game. Matai left the field in the fifth minute of the game with a shoulder injury, while the prop was placed on report in the second half for a bad tackle on Luke Keary.

