It Looks Like The Newest Country In The World Is Effectively At War

The tense situation between South Sudan and Sudan over disputed oil fields has been on the verge of blowing up into a full scale war for weeks.Today AP is reporting that South Sudan’s president has said that Sudan has now declared war on his country.



Salva Kiir made the comments at talks today in China with Hu Jintao, whom he is lobbying for economic support. Kiir argued that recent bombing attacks by Sudanese planes were effectively a declaration of war.

This could be a big deal, with other African nations and Chinese allies at risk of getting involved.

South Sudan, where demographics veer black African, declared independence from the largely Arab Sudan in 2011 after a bloody and protracted civil war.

