Several Injured After Building Collapse In South Philadelphia

For the second time in just over two months, a building has collapsed in Philadelphia, injuring several people.



Philadelphia’s local FOX news station is reporting that six people are believed to be injured and the collapse has affected at least two row houses.

The collapse happened near the 300 to 400 blocks of Jackson Street, close to Daly Street, and Snyder Avenue. Police have evacuated the surrounding area.

Witnesses on the scene are saying they smell gas in the area, but the cause of the collapse hasn’t yet been determined.

A FOX reporter said one of the homes nearby was being rehabilitated. A witness told FOX that he defintiely heard an explosion.

Last month, another building collapse in Philadelphia killed six people and injured 13.

