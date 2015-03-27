A 'South Park' episode from 2005 perfectly explains Scientology's unbelievable theory of how the world began

Jason Guerrasio
South park s09e12c01 free personality test 16x9Comedy Central/’South Park’

Now that Alex Gibney’s new investigative documentary on Scientology, “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” is in limited release, everybody is talking about its bombshell revelations about the church.

One of the biggest is Scientologists’ answer to how the universe began and the secret of life. The incredible story that Scientologists believe involves a galactic overlord by the name of Xenu, a volcano, and souls that attach themselves to newborn babies.

The story may sound familiar, either for those who have studied Scientology or viewers of “South Park.”

Back in 2005, the creators of the Comedy Central show told the same story in their famous episode, “Trapped in the Closet.

The episode follows character Stan, who, after taking a free test from the church, learns his results are so high that the leaders of the church have declared he’s the reincarnation of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.

South park emeterComedy Central

Scientologists, including John Travolta and Tom Cruise, visit Stan’s house to pay their respects. But Cruise goes to hide in the closet after Stan tells him he’s not a good actor.

South park tom cruisePlay GIFComedy Central

This then leads to a parody of R. Kelly’s rap opera, “Trapped in the Closet,” as celebrities ranging from Nicole Kidman to Kelly try to talk Cruise out of the closet. While this takes place, Scientology’s president shows up to tell Stan what Scientologists believe in.

South park 2Comedy Central

Many parts of the episode include the text “This is what Scientologists actually believe” at the bottom of the screen during the retelling, because to many it sounds so unbelievable, or like a parody.  

Here’s what Scientologists believe.

75 million years ago, there was a galactic federation of planets ruled by Lord Xenu

South park 4Comedy Central

Xenu thought his planets were overpopulated, so he gathered aliens from all different planets …

South park 5Comedy Central

… and had them frozen.

South park 6Comedy Central

Those frozen bodies were packed into galactic cruisers, which looked like jet-liners, except with rocket engines, and were brought to Earth.

South park 8Comedy Central

The frozen bodies were dumped into the volcanoes of Hawaii.

Volcano scientology south parkComedy Central
South park 9Comedy Central

The aliens died, but their souls floated to the sky.

South park 11Comedy Central

Xenu had prepared for this.

South park zenuComedy Central

He didn’t want their souls to make their way back to the federation of plants, so he had the souls gathered by giant soul catchers.

South park 12Comedy Central

The souls were taken to a brain washing facility Xenu built on Earth.

South park 13Comedy Central

They spent days being brainwashed, which tricked them into believing a false reality.

South park 14Comedy Central

Those souls were then released and roamed the Earth confused. At the Dawn of Man, the souls attached themselves to all mankind — causing fears, confusions, and problems that still plague humanity today.

South park 16Comedy Central

The Scientology origin stories told in both “Going Clear” and “South Park” are almost identical. The only glaring difference is that “South Park” portrays the aliens as looking non-human, while “Going Clear” says they looked exactly like people.

“Trapped in the Closet” was written and directed by “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker, and led to the show taking a lot of heat as Comedy Central delayed its airing allegedly in fear that Tom Cruise or the church would turn to litigation against the network. (The network and Cruise’s reps have denied this.)

Isaac Hayes, the voice of Chef on the show and also a Scientologist, quit the show once he learned what the episode would be about. 

The Church of Scientology has not denied the stories of its beliefs, and L.Ron Hubbard even gives a narration of the tale in “Going Clear” via a past recording.

“Going Clear” airs on HBO March 29.

Here’s the full clip from the “South Park” episode.

 

