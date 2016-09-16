This year's big 'South Park' video game just got delayed to 2017

There is a new “South Park” game coming out. And since “South Park” (the show) looks the way it does, the game looks exactly like it.

The game is (amazingly) called, “South Park: The Fractured But Whole.” Maybe don’t read that one too quickly out loud.

Unfortunately, despite plans to launch the game this holiday on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, the game just got pushed back to 2017.

Ubisoft ‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’ stars you, a new kid, who is working with Cartman’s superhero crew. Or are they supervillains?! Bah bah bahhhhh.

It’s now scheduled for arrival in the first three months of 2017, missing the holiday season.

So, what happened? It’s not clear, unfortunately, but the game’s publisher issued the following (vague) statement: “The development team wants to make sure the game experience meets the high expectations of fans and the additional time will help them achieve this goal.” OK then!

Notably, the new “South Park” game is essentially a spiritual continuation of the last “South Park” game (seen below).

In “South Park: The Stick of Truth,” you also controlled a so-called “new kid” to South Park who went on “Final Fantasy-esque” quests with “South Park” staple characters like Kyle and Kenny.

And in “South Park: The Fractured But Whole” you’ll take on a similar role, only told through the scope of superheroes instead of a fantasy genre.

Wanna know even more? Check out the latest trailer for it right here!

