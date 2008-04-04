South Park Teaches Us About The Internet Economy (GOOG)

There are a bunch of Web folk talking about this bit that ran on South Park last night (thanks, Maura!):









Not really our cup of tea, but whatever. People like it, and they’re going to tell their friends about it, and everyone’s going to watch it. But where are they going to watch it?

The above clip used to be from YouTube, where South Park isn’t supposed to be available, because South Park’s owner Viacom is suing YouTube and Google (GOOG) for a billion dollars. The conventional wisdom is that Viacom is boneheaded for suing Google instead of working with them, and wasting its money by creating its own vertical sites for its content. But we (or at least one of us, in this case) remain unconvinced.

YouTube has finally yanked the clip, but we just replaced it with the same one, pulled from the South Park site, an environment that Viacom controls and monetizes.

Will Viacom be better off when its stuff is also available on YouTube? Of course. But that’s never been the argument — the argument is about how Viacom gets compensated when it stuff does run on YouTube. And it will get eventually resolved, either in court or out. Meantime, by running its own site, Viacom gets at least a portion of the money they’ve made by making a “really successful thing on the Internet.”

