South Park Takes On The NCAA's Policies Regarding Student Athletes

The most recent episode of South Park certainly didn’t make any friends over at the NCAA.



Comedy Central ‘s flagship cartoon just aired an episode concerning the NCAA policies on providing compensation to student athletes. NCAA athletes receive no money from merchandise, ticket sales, or anything else for that matter.

The only sort of payment student-athletes may receive are scholarships, but athletic programs are allowed to give out so many. However, the NCAA itself makes millions upon millions of dollars off of the effort of student-athletes.

The following clip satirically looks at the NCAA’s policies as slavery. For the full episode, click here:



Crack Baby Athletic Association

