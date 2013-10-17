New 'South Park' Won't Air Tonight After Power Outage Forced Creators To Miss First Deadline In Show's History

South Park screencap Sorry, Eric. You’ll have to wait until next week to watch the next new episode of ‘South Park’ due to a power outage.

“South Park” fans will have to wait until next week for a new episode.

A power outage at South Park Studios Tuesday night prevented the crew from finishing tonight’s planned episode, according a press release on the show’s site.

This marks the first time in the series’ 16-season history the creators missed a deadline to hand in a finalised episode before air time.

From the release:

“From animation to rendering to editing and sound, all of our computers were down for hours and we were unable to finish episode 1704 “Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers” in time for air tonight.”

The South Park crew is known to be on a ridiculously tight schedule.

Typically, the creators make an entire episode of the series in under a week.

Comedy Central captured the intense process in a 2011 documentary “6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park.”

“It sucks to miss an air date,” said co-creator Trey Parker in the release. “But after all these years of tempting fate by delivering the show last minute, I guess it was bound to happen.”

Instead, viewers can tune into an encore, live-tweeted presentation of popular episode “Scott Tenorman Must Die” at 10 p.m.

