This Scene From 'South Park' Perfectly Captures Why We Hate Cable Companies

Let’s be honest — no one likes interacting with their cable company.

They make us pay for bundles when we only want particular channels, they take forever to fix issues that arise (even if it’s their fault!), and their near-monopoly over broadband and television in certain regions means that they can charge top dollar for terrible service.

That’s why it was so satisfying to see Comedy Central’s “South Park” tear into these practices in “Informative Murder Porn,” the second episode of the show’s current season. Trey Parker (who wrote and directed the episode) manages to perfectly encapsulate every awful cable company business practice in this two-minute-long clip that went viral on Reddit this morning:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

