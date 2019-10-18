'South Park' mocked LeBron James over his comments about China

Comedy Central ‘South Park’

“South Park” mocked NBA star LeBron James during Wednesday’s new episode, “Let Them Eat Goo,” for James’ recent controversial comments regarding Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

Morey tweeted, and then deleted, in support of the Hong Kong protests earlier this month.

During the episode, Cartman repeated James’ comments about Morey, saying, “Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself!”

China controversies have been a recurring topic during this season of “South Park,” and the show was even banned by the Chinese internet recently after the show mocked the country’s censorship.

“South Park” continued to wade into topics surrounding China during a new episode on Wednesday, titled “Let Them Eat Goo.” This time, the long-running Comedy Central animated series mocked NBA star LeBron James.

The episode revolved around healthier lunch options being introduced to South Park Elementary School, which Cartman passionately objects to.

“Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself!” Cartman exclaimed.

Cartman’s meltdown used the words from James’ recent controversial comments about Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who tweeted, and then deleted, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” in support of the Hong Kong protests earlier this month. The NBA apologised to China for Morey’s tweet, saying it was “regrettable” that Morey’s views “deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China.”

James followed up his comments with a tweet: “Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk about that.”

“South Park’s” current 23rd season has focused heavily on China. It mocked the country’s censorship during the episode “Band in China” and was then actually banned in China – all discussion forums and videos of the series were shut down or removed from the Chinese internet.

Series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker issued a mock apology to China that said, “Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy.”

During last week’s 300th episode, Randy Marsh is forced to declare “F— the Chinese government” after his business partner Towelie refuses to sell marijuana in China.

