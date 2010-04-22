Radical Muslim Site Predicts Assassination Of South Park Creators For Making Fun Of Mohammed

Here’s a screen grab from the “South Park” episode that has put the controversial cartoon back in the news.



The 200th episode of “South Park” aired last week depicting the Prophet Mohammed dressed in a bear suit.

On Sunday, the New York-based radical Islamic Web site Revolutionmuslim.com posted a frightening warning to the show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone:

“They will probably wind up like Theo van Gogh for airing this show. This is not a threat, but a warning of the reality of what will likely happen to them.

(Theo van Gogh was a Dutch filmmaker that a Muslim extremist stabbed to death in Amsterdam in 2004 over his short documentary depicting oppressed European Muslim women.)

Here’s a clip of Parker and Stone talking about the episode:



