Comedy Central Caves, Censors South Park Episode After Death Threats From Muslim Extremists

The South Park controversy keeps getting scarier. We told you yesterday about South Park’s controversial 200th episode, which depicted the Prophet Mohammed dressed in a bear suit and lead to a warning from a radical Muslim group about the possible assassination of the show’s creators. Another episode aired last night depicting the same character, with image blocks reading “CENSORED” in the episode.



This morning, South Park Studios posted this huge warning on their official site, noting that Comedy Central bleeped out more moments in the episode than when they were delivered. They note that they don’t have permission to air the original episode without the censorship.

According to the New York Times, Comedy Central will not be giving permission to post the episode on the studio’s website.

If you’re just catching up to the controversy, South Park aired their episode last week. Then, on Sunday, radical Islamic Web site Revolutionmuslim.com posted a frightening warning to the show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, saying they could be assassinated. Theo van Gogh, a Dutch filmmaker, was stabbed to death in Amsterdam in 2004 after his short documentary depicted oppressed Muslim women.

We still can’t find the original episode on the web, but here’s some clips, with the creators discussing the show:



