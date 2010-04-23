South Park Creators: We've Never Been Censored Like This Before

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are in uncharted territory with their recent scandal.



Although the duo has been under fire for their controversial cartoon before, they have never been so heavily censored by Comedy Central, according to a statement they released to the press.

But then they decided to portray Prophet Mohammed in a bear suit. Then a website run by the Radical Muslim group predicted their assassination.

Here’s their statement:

In the 14 years we’ve been doing South Park we have never done a show that we couldn’t stand behind. We delivered our version of the show to Comedy Central and they made a determination to alter the episode. It wasn’t some meta-joke on our part. Comedy Central added the bleeps. In fact, Kyle’s customary final speech was about intimidation and fear. It didn’t mention Muhammad at all but it got bleeped too. We’ll be back next week with a whole new show about something completely different and we’ll see what happens to it.

Comedy Central representatives have not returned messages for comment yet.

