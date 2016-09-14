'South Park' tackles the Colin Kaepernick outrage with an anti-cop national anthem

“South Park” is entering its 20th season with a bang. Comedy Central’s popular animated show teased its upcoming return (Wednesday at 10 p.m.) with a clip that makes fun of NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s protests over fatal police shootings.

Kaepernick has made headlines for refusing to stand during the national anthem at games. He told media that he did so to protest racism and police violence against blacks.

The new “South Park” video features the small town’s residents singing a new version of the national anthem that reflects the San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback’s protests, but also the necessity of police.

Here are the lyrics, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly:

Colin Kaepernick is great.

Cops are pigs, cops are pigs.

Wait, someone just took my stuff, I need to call the cops.

Oh, no, I just said cops are pigs.

Who’s gonna help me get my stuff?

Why did I listen to Colin Kaepernick, He’s not even any good.

Oh, I just got all my stuff back

Cops are pigs again, cops are pigs.

Colin Kaepernick’s a good backup…

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour,” Kaepernick said of his protests. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

“South Park,” of course, is known for its bold parody of current events, politics, and public figures. This clip could be the start of its most outrageous run.

Watch “South Park’s” new national anthem below:





