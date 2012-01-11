HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $38 Million Palm Beach Mansion With A Ridiculous Swimming Pool To Impress Your Friends

Photo: Sotheby’s

A 13,000-square-foot home in the South Ocean area of Palm Beach, with views of the Intracoastal Waterway, is on sale for $38 million.The residence is protected by cast iron gates. The home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five half-baths.



The house also features a pool with two fountains that shoot up inside of it. Watch the waterworks show from your out-door living room.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.