HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $38 Million Palm Beach Mansion With A Ridiculous Swimming Pool To Impress Your Friends

A $38 Million Palm Beach Mansion With A Ridiculous Swimming Pool To Impress Your Friends

Meredith Galante
south ocean, palm beach home, $38 million

Photo: Sotheby’s

A 13,000-square-foot home in the South Ocean area of Palm Beach, with views of the Intracoastal Waterway, is on sale for $38 million.The residence is protected by cast iron gates. The home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five half-baths.

The house also features a pool with two fountains that shoot up inside of it. Watch the waterworks show from your out-door living room.

We love the intricate design of these glass doors

The hallways are lit by extravagant chandeliers

This room is very ornate with the floor-to-ceiling windows and crown moldings

The dining room has room to seat at least 12 people

There's a view to the water in pretty much every room

The white and light green colour scheme in the kitchen is rustic, yet classy

The fridge and freezer are hidden in the cabinet work

The master bedroom has access to a private terrace

The fabric-clad wall adds an extra design element to this room

The outdoor terrace has an amazing view of the ocean

The covered eating area is perfect to protect you and your guests from all those Florida sunshowers

The pool by daylight almost makes it appear as if you're swimming in the ocean

At night the pool's fountains can put on a show for guests

This lounge area looks like an out-door living room. Very cozy!

