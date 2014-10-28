South Korea's Spy Agency: Kim Jong Un Had Ankle Surgery

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency says it has an explanation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s mysterious 6-week-long public absence.
An aide for a South Korean lawmaker says the National Intelligence Agency told legislators on Tuesday that a foreign doctor operated on Kim in September or October to remove a cyst from his right ankle.
The aide to opposition lawmaker Shin Kyung-min said the spy agency disclosed the information in a closed-door briefing.
Kim’s lengthy absence from public view triggered speculation about his health. He reappeared in state media earlier this month hobbling with a cane.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the spy agency obtained the information. It has a spotty track record of analysing developments in opaque North Korea.
