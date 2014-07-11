The Incredibly Sad Story Of How One Couple Let Their Child Die Because They Were Addicted To The Internet

Internet addiction, considered by some to be a first world problem, is a nightmarish — and fatal — issue for some South Koreans.

In the early 90s, the South Korean government implemented policies to aggressively increase the number of internet connections in the country, investing heavily in broadband infrastructure.

The new HBO documentary “Love Child” narrates the story of a South Korean couple’s internet addiction. “Love Child” raises questions about the implications of South Koreans’ dependency on the internet, including the story of one couple who let their baby die because they were too busy playing online games.

“Love Child” will air on HBO on July 28 at 9 p.m. EST, and will be available On Demand starting on July 29. We got an early preview of the film and learned a lot about the toll internet addiction can take on someone.

