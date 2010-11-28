45 per cent Of South Koreans Support Military Escalation

Photo: ap

If it came down to a vote, South Korea would resolve its latest conflict through diplomatic and economic measures.But it would be a very close vote.



45 per cent of South Koreans support a stern response to the artillery attack “even if it would escalate arms clash with North Korea,” according to The Korea Times.

34 per cent said they did not want the situation to escalate further, yet they would support a military response to further provocation.

16 per cent said “South Korea should refrain from a military response and instead deal with the matter diplomatically and economically.”

But If there is another attack, these responses suggests around three in four South Koreans would support military response. That’s saying a lot for a country that knows military engagement exposes them the world’s biggest artillery force, chemical weapons and half a dozen nuclear weapons.

Check out dramatic photos of the North Korean rocket attack >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.