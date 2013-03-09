South Korean Soldiers Hold Hands So They Don't Get Pulled Into The North [PHOTO]

Photo: Inside North Korea

You’re looking at a photo of South Korean soldiers at the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone. When they open the door to the North, they hold hands to make sure they don’t get pulled through, as seen in this screenshot from National Geographic’s Inside North Korea documentary.



Think that’s crazy? Remember that these two countries never signed a ceasefire, and the North routinely threatens to nuke the South.

A link to this image is currently going crazy on Reddit.

