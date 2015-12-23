I tried one of the indoor 'screen golf' ranges that South Koreans are obsessed with, and it was a blast

Golf is one of the most popular sports in South Korea.

But most of the golf courses are far from the city, and a lot of them are pretty expensive.

So instead of going to an actual golf course, people like playing at a place called “Screen Golf” centres.

It basically lets you play with a golf simulator, but it’s much better than what you’d imagine.

I tried screen golf during a recent trip to Seoul — and it absolutely blew me away.

This is the lobby of a the screen golf center I went to. You can easily find screen golf centres in Seoul, just like you'd see a Starbucks on every other corner in NYC. Business Insider It's pretty affordable, too. You'd pay about $20 on average to play all 18 holes. Usually there's no time limit. Business Insider This is what a typical screen golf room looks like. The place I went to had 15 of these rooms. Business Insider The way it works is simple. You place the ball on either the tee or the ground... Business Insider ...and swing away! Once the ball hits the screen, it shows where it's headed in real-time. Business Insider But the technology behind it is absolutely amazing. It can track the ball's distance, direction, and angle, as well as things like the back spin speed. Business Insider This is the master brain behind all the technology. It's basically a computer with a keyboard and mouse that controls everything on the screen. Business Insider And this is the secret sauce. These sensors built in the ceiling are connected to the screen and the artificial grass where you place the ball. They can track every movement of the ball to the smallest detail. Business Insider Most screen golf centres let you borrow clubs. Business Insider But some people bring their own clubs too. Business Insider You can borrow gloves… Business Insider And even shoes. Business Insider You can pick from hundreds of different golf courses all over the world. I picked the Pebble Beach golf course in California. Business Insider That's my first tee shot. I'm pretty new to golf, so I wasn't expecting to play that well. Business Insider But boy, Pebble Beach turned out to be much harder than I thought it would be... Business Insider I hit a double par on the first hole! Business Insider It gives you instant replays too, so you can check your swing right away. I thought my swings were OK… Business Insider But I could barely keep the ball within the fairway. Business Insider And a lot of shots fell into the bunker. Business Insider When you hit the bunker or rough, the stepping plate adjusts the angle accordingly. The white part of the plate is where you place the ball for bunker shots. It has special artificial grass, making it more difficult to hit. Business Insider Normally the plate would look like this. Business Insider Another double par! But did I care? No, because I was having too much fun! It was like virtual reality and a real golf course combined. Business Insider This is the 7th hole. The view was great! Business Insider But my shot was terrible. Business Insider You can zoom in and see what each hole looks like from above. It also gives you wind direction, distance to the green, and altitude. Business Insider Finally, got on the green! Business Insider Once you get on the green, it helps you read the slopes with these white dots. Putting was the hardest part of the game. Business Insider But at least I got my first double bogey! Business Insider I only played 9 holes because my score was terrible. After all, Pebble Beach is for the pros. Business Insider But overall I had a great time. Screen golf isn't meant to be a golf replacement. It's considered more of a leisure activity, like bowling is in the US. Business Insider But of course, some people take it more seriously and come to practice because it's so realistic. These are the keys to the members' lockers. Business Insider You can order food if you want. Some places serve drinks, too. Business Insider The place I went to had a kitchen area where you could make a sandwich or a cup of noodles. Business Insider There's usually a seating area in the back of the room so people can come in groups and just have a good time. Screen golf is a pretty big industry and some of the screen golf companies are public in Korea. Business Insider In fact, it's so popular, a local golf channel broadcasts screen golf tournaments. YouTube But it's hard to see screen golf taking off in the US. There's simply too many good public golf courses that aren't too expensive. As much as I love the screen golf technology, I think it's still better to get out and play at an actual course. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

