Intense Photos Of South Korean Special Forces Training In The Snow

About 200 South Korean Special Forces are taking part in ten days of gruelling winter weather combat training.

With a constant threat from North Korea, South Korea’s Army Special Warfare Command (SWC) is responsible for special operations in the country. SWC soldiers frequently work closely with US Green Berets and their modus operandi include guerrilla warfare, assassinations, and counter-terrorism.

Every year, members of the SWC must participate in winter warfare training in the mountains of Pyeongchang, east of Seoul. Conditions in Pyeongchang generally include temperatures as low as negative 22 degrees Fahrenheit and deep snow.

During the training exercises, SWC soldiers participate in distance runs shirtless.

Soldiers also participate in general exercises in the frozen temperatures.

The idea is to acclimate soldiers to any intense conditions they may find themselves in.

Seemingly bizarre, the training instills a sense of mental and physical toughness within the SWC ranks.

Aside from becoming acclimated to adverse physical conditions, all members of the SWC must achieve a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

Likewise, members of the team must excel at marksmanship. Here, SWC soldiers train in tactical skiing with rifles.

The SWC is composed of seven special forces brigades with an eighth special mission battalion. Here, SWC forces take position in a frozen river.

All SWC members must volunteer for entry into the group before being handpicked for entrance.

