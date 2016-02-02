Watch the insane knife training South Korean special forces go through

Alex Lockie
South Korean UDT/SEALsMUSAT.IncSouth Korean UDT/SEALs engage in knife training aboard a ship in the Gulf of Aden.

South Korea’s UDT/SEAL unit of elite frogmen in the Republic of Korea’s Navy have longstanding ties to US Navy SEALs, but some of their techniques, like a recent video displaying their knife training, shows their unique style of close quarters combat.

In the slides below, see the Korean UDT/SEALs training in combat gear and practicing a fearsome knife fighting regimen with blinding speed and complexity.

The video starts with the Korean UDT/SEALs practicing their form in unison.

via GIPHY

Next they go to one-on-one duels, which are lightning-quick and insanely complicated.

via GIPHY

The take down on display here is especially savage.

via GIPHY

Then they do disarming and counter attack drills.

via GIPHY

Finally, we hear from the UDT/SEALs themselves. 'In any situation, we will use whatever tactics necessary for the success of the mission.'

MUSAT.Inc

Watch the full video here:

