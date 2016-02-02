Watch the insane knife training South Korean special forces go through

MUSAT.Inc South Korean UDT/SEALs engage in knife training aboard a ship in the Gulf of Aden.

South Korea’s UDT/SEAL unit of elite frogmen in the Republic of Korea’s Navy have longstanding ties to US Navy SEALs, but some of their techniques, like a recent video displaying their knife training, shows their unique style of close quarters combat.

In the slides below, see the Korean UDT/SEALs training in combat gear and practicing a fearsome knife fighting regimen with blinding speed and complexity.

