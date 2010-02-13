South Korean Sausage Sales Surge As People Use Them For iPhone Styluses

Photo: community.bikehugger.com
Sales of a certain snack sausage are reportedly up 40% in South Korea thanks to the iPhone.In the cold of winter, South Koreans are using the sausages as styluses instead of taking off their gloves.
That’s one accessory we don’t expect to turn up in the Apple store anytime soon.
Via: Kottke/Clusterflock
