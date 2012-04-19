South Korean Oreo Ad Suggests Complementing Oreos With Breast Milk

Photo: adsoftheworld.com

In bizarre branding news, Cheil Worldwide of Seoul, South Korea has created an ad for Oreo called “Basic Instinct” featuring a nursing child holding a cookie.Because if you give a baby a cookie … he’s going to want to have a glass of breast milk to go with it?



The caption reads “Milk’s favourite cookie.”

Oreo has been going a little marketing crazy to celebrate its 100th birthday, but this is certainly an interesting choice for Nabisco.

