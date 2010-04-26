South Korea Now Knows A Torpedo Sank The Cheonan, But Country Still Looking For An Excuse Not To Go To War

The Cheonan sank on March 26.

A South Korean investigation found that the Cheonan warship was brought down by a “non-contact underwater explosion” caused by a mine or torpedo.



The ship wreckage shows no evidence of an internal explosion, metal fatigue, or the ship striking a reef, according to Chosun Ilbo.

But South Korean top brass is avoiding any mention of the rogue state next door. President Lee Myung-bak has promised to bring all evidence before the UN Security Council.

Next step in the investigation is to track down shrapnel from the mine or torpedo. Interestingly, even this could be hard to tie definitively to North Korea:

Chosun Ilbo:

Investigators will now need to find shrapnel from a torpedo. The military has collected about 330 pieces of debris from the scene of the shipwreck and has since been analysing them but has reportedly failed to find any parts of a torpedo or a mine so far.

With the salvage of the ship finished on Saturday, investigators under the command of a vice admiral Sunday gave top priority to finding torpedo shrapnel. But even if it is found, it will be still difficult to finger North Korea as the culprit because most North Korean torpedoes were made in China or the former Soviet Union, experts said.

