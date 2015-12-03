South Korean economic growth accelerates

South Korea’s economy grew faster than first thought in the September quarter of 2015.
According to the government, the economy expanded by 1.3% during the quarter, faster than the preliminary estimate of 1.2%, with the acceleration the fastest seen since the March quarter of 2011.
The substantial quarterly increase left the annual growth rate at 2.7%, higher than the preliminary estimate of 2.6% and above the 2.2% rate of Q2.
