South Korea Is More Worried About Short Skirts Than Pyongyang

Photo: AP/David Guttenfelder

There’s plenty of trouble on the Korean peninsula, but the latest battle isn’t over borders, or contested islands — it’s over skirts.On Mar. 11, a decree was passed at a South Korean cabinet meeting that would fine anyone who engaged in “excessive” public exposure. The meeting was presided over by President Park Geun-hye, as Korea Times reports:



People were outraged by the 50,000 won fine, as it brought back memories of similar restrictions on skirt lengths in the 1970s under the rule of President Park Chung-hee.

The fine, which amounts to about $45, is set to take effect on Mar. 22.

The news out of the south is quite interesting, considering that the standards seem to be relaxing in Pyongyang. Last year, The New York Times noted that skirts in Pyongyang appeared to be getting shorter, perhaps even with official approval:

Then, Mr. Kim himself was shown on state TV giving a thumbs up to a girl band featuring leggy string players performing for him and his generals, and the debate over deeper meaning began in earnest.

The South Korean government indicated that the fine will be levied if someone exposes their naked body, or exposes any part of their body which should otherwise be concealed, reports The Korea Times.

It’s not clear what “excessive” means when it comes to the new rule, as they did not elaborate further on exact standards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.