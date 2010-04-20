South Korea President Vows Revenge For Naval Disaster, But Still Won't Mention North Korea

South Korea is moving slowly toward the possibility of war with North Korea.



Three weeks after The Cheonan went down, President Lee Myung-bak gave a tearful speech vowing revenge on those responsible for the naval disaster — although he did not mention North Korea. If Kim Jong-il is involved, officials said they would take the matter to the UN Security Council, according to the LA Times.

Lee is hesitant about declaring war on his nuclear neighbour. But many Koreans think the time for war has come.

From an editorial in Korea’s top newspaper:

There is no doubt that South Korea would suffer huge losses if it clashes militarily with North Korea. But another thing is also clear: a military confrontation with South Korea would spell the end of the North Korean regime. Foreign Minister Yu Myung-hwan said on Sunday, “If the sinking of the Cheonan turns out to be the work of North Korea, we can first consider UN sanctions.” But North Korea has been unimpressed by UN sanctions over its nuclear tests. If Seoul really wants to deal with North Korea, it should not narrow the options at its disposal, but pressure the North with all of the choices it has, including military measures. That is the only way to guarantee the effectiveness of diplomatic solutions.

The conflict is only going to escalate, because North Korea definitely did blow up the ship. A North Korean officer has admitted as much!

This could be the big one, after the long, long history of false starts between South and North Korea >

